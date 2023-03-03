Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $296.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.77 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

