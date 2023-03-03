Horizon Investments LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 291.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

