Horizon Investments LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $50.70 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

