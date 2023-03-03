Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $139.71 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

