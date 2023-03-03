Horizon Investments LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $355.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

