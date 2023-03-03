ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Strong Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 85,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 366,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Price Performance

About ODP

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

