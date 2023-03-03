The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BK opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

