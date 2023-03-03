Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

