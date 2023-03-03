United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $187.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $242.10.

