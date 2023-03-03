Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

