United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

