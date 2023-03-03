United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

