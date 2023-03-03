United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

