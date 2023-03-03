United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

