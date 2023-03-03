United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $311.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

