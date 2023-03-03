United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

