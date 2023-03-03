United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 968,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.23 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

