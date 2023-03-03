United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,752 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE KMX opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

