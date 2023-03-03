Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.