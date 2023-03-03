Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $139.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

