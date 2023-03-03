Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 840 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

