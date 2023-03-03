Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 254.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

TSN stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

