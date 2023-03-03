Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $84.24 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $140.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

