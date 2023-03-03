Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

