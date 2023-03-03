Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 648.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
