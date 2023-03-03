Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

HAL stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

