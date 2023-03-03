Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,851 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,245. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

