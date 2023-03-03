Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 48 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.91. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

