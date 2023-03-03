Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 271,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,279,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $32.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

