Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

