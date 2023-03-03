Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 115,120 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 316,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 881,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000.

SPD stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

