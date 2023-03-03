Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 414 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $91.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

