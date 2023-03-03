Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.7 %

About Ferrari

RACE stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.27. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $270.35.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

