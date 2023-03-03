Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 742 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.