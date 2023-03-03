Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $137.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24.

