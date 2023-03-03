Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

