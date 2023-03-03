Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $155.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

