Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,147 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

