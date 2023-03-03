Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 219,850 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $94.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

