AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

