AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.



