Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 661,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

