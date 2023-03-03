AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackbaud as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

BLKB stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $147,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $147,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

