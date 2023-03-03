AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gray Television worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 188.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $11.29 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

