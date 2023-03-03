AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 2.5 %

American States Water stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.