Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,313 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 940.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

HLT stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.