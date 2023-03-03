Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $625.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.52%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

