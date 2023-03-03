Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $115.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

