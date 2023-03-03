Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 85,553 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.19% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

PMVP stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.