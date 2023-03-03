Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of Quanterix worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

QTRX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

